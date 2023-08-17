Russia has all competencies in gas turbine engine-building — PM

SAMARA, August 17. /TASS/. Russia has full competencies in the gas turbine engine-building sphere, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said during the visit to the UDC-Kuznetsov company in Samara.

"Gas turbine engine-building, not merely the aviation one, is one of the most sophisticated high-technology sectors existing in general. Russia is the country that entirely possesses its competencies in this sphere. This is a very strong gain. Probably, there may be counted just five countries in total that have competencies and can produce units of this class," the Prime Minister said.

"No doubt, there is a need at present to continue all the efforts to invest in new developments, including research and design ones, and to boost the demand," Mishustin noted.