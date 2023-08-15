Production of cars at former Volkswagen plant to start by end-2023 — Russian minister

PATRIOT PARK /Moscow region/, August 15. /TASS/. The production of cars at Volkswagen’s former plant in Kaluga may start by the end of this year, Russian Deputy Prime Minister, Industry and Trade Minister Denis Manturov told reporters on the sidelines of the Army-2023 forum.

"I think it may happen by the end of the year," he said when asked when the production of cars at Volkswagen’s former Kaluga-based plant might start.

In May, German automaker Volkswagen completed the sale of its Russian assets to the local investor Art-Finance LLC who is supported by the Russian Dealer Avilon. Manturov said later that a well-known Chinese manufacturer would act as Avilon’s technological partner at Volkswagen’s former facility in the Kaluga Region.

The Army-2023 International Military-Technical Forum is taking place at the Patriot Congress and Exhibition Center, the Alabino shooting range and the Kubinka airfield on August 14-20. About 1,500 leading Russian defense enterprises, as well as 85 foreign companies and organizations from seven countries, are taking part in the forum’s exhibition and business program. The event is being organized by the Russian Defense Ministry. TASS is its strategic media partner.