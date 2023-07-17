Turkish currency down to all-time low of 26.31 liras per dollar

ANKARA, July 17. /TASS/. The Turkish currency has started falling against the dollar and the euro amid the situation around the grain deal, declining to a fresh all-time low on Monday.

According to trading data, the Turkish lira is trading at 26.31 per US dollar.

Earlier, the Turkish Central Bank raised the key rate from 8.5% to 15%. It also pledged to stick to a tighter monetary policy and to take steps to curb inflation. However, after it the price of the Turkish lira notably decreased as it traded at around 26 liras per dollar.

Earlier on Monday, Russia officially notified Turkey, Ukraine, and the UN Secretariat of its objection to extending the grain deal. Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the Black Sea agreements were effectively terminated on Monday, meaning the part of the deal concerning Russia that had not been fulfilled. He added that as soon as the Russian part of the deal was fulfilled, the Russian side would immediately return to the implementation of the agreement.