Gas supply by Gazprom for Europe through Ukraine totals 41.1 mcm via Sudzha

MOSCOW, July 3. /TASS/. Gazprom supplies gas for Europe through Ukraine in the volume of 41.1 mln cubic meters per day via the Sudzha gas pumping station in Russia’s Kursk Region, a Gazprom representative told reporters.

"Gazprom supplies Russian gas for transit through Ukrainian territory in the volume confirmed by the Ukrainian side via the Sudzha gas pumping station of 41.1 mln cubic meters as of July 3. The request for the Sokhranovka gas pumping station has been rejected," he said. On Sunday, July 2, the pumping equaled 41.2 mln cubic meters.

Earlier it was reported on the website of the Gas Transmission System Operator of Ukraine (GTSOU) that requests for transit of Russian gas to Europe through Ukrainian territory on July 3 totaled 41.1 mln cubic meters. The transit line through Ukraine remains the only route to supply Russian gas to western and central European countries. The pumping through Nord Stream has been fully suspended.

European underground gas storage (UGS) facilities received 9.71 bln cubic meters of gas in June, down by 24% compared with last year. Gas withdrawal amounted to 758 mln cubic meters, down by 22% compared with the previous year.

Gas reserves in European UGS facilities were up to 77.31% as of June 30, which is 15.7 percentage points higher than the average as of this date in the past five years. European UGS facilities currently have around 84.2 bln cubic meters of gas stored in them.