ST. PETERSBURG, June 16. /TASS/. Gazprom is ready to resume negotiations on the gas hub in Turkey any time soon, CEO Aleksey Miller told reporters at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"All the preliminary considerations took place. You know the political result of the election. We are waiting for new communications with our Turkish partners on these issues," Miller said.

"We will therefore continue the dialog shortly," the chief executive added.