With sovereign development as basis: SPIEF entrants to address mutipolar world

ST. PETERSBURG, June 14. /TASS/. The search for new cooperation opportunities in a multipolar world, establishing mutually beneficial cooperation and creating efficient logistical chains, ensuring technological and financial sovereignty, reducing inequality and poverty will be on the agenda of the 26th St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) to begin in Russia’s second largest city on Wednesday.

Participants and guests will discuss key economic tendencies and prospects, emerging in Russia and worldwide as the process of creating a new multipolar world is unfolding.

The theme of this year's forum is: "Sovereign Development as the Basis of a Just World: Joining Forces for Future Generations." In his greetings to participants, organizers and guests of the forum, Russian President Vladimir Putin described this topic as "both vital and timely." In his words, the team effort of the Russian business community has helped a lot in overcoming the severe consequences of the unlawful sanctions imposed on Russia.

Russian First Deputy Prime Minister Andrey Belousov, who also chairs the forum’s organizing committee, said Russia is a country that retained its sovereignty, as well as the ability to fulfill national goals and conduct policies that reflect its national interests, including in cooperation with other nations.

Guest countries

Traditionally, Russian President Vladimir Putin will deliver a speech during the plenary session of SPIEF, but its date, the list of invited guests and other details are yet to be published by the Kremlin. Moreover, SPIEF organizers have chosen not to disclose the full list of countries that would send its delegations to the event.

However, as Belousov told the Rossiya-24 television, SPIEF remains an important international platform, allowing its guests to ponder on global processes and to outline the strategic vision of the future. In his words, this year’s forum attracted more attention than the previous one, with some 2,300 businesses from 56 countries applying for participation. Some of them are from "unfriendly" nations, including the United States, he added.

In order to discuss international cooperation issues in 2023, bilateral events in the format of a business dialogue with foreign partners from the United Arab Emirates, India, China, EAEU - ASEAN, Brazil and other Latin American countries have been scheduled. Delegations from Algeria and, possibly, other African states, are also expected to participate. Also, Business 20 Regional Consultation Forum (B20) will be held, bringing together international business associations.

It was confirmed that the UAE will be a guest country of the forum this year. Director of the Roscongress Foundation Alexander Stuglev said this status implies an intense business program and a full-scale presentation of the country, including of its culture, traditions and investment potential.

Main topics of the forum

The main program will be split in five main themes, focusing on global processes that are taking place worldwide and lead to the creation of a drastically new multipolar economic model.

The "The World Economy at a Global Turning Point" section will include sessions and panel discussions looking into changes in the spheres of energy, finance, transport, logistics, culture and technology. Experts are expected to touch upon issues of international cooperation in the format of the BRICS group of nations (Brazil, Russia, China, India and South Africa), the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) and the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) amid modern economic and geopolitical challenges.

"The Russian Economy: From Adaptation to Growth" block of the business program will focus on factors that drive the economic growth. Participants of the discussions will address ways of ensuring sustainable development through internal reserves, including by developing territories, tourism, infrastructure, and stimulating the efficient use of natural resources, creative industries and small technology enterprises.

The sessions and business meetings held as part of the ‘Building Technological Sovereignty’ block will look into strategic issues that arise from the development of digital technologies throughout all sectors of the economy, from public administration and data security to the digitalization of manufacturing and agriculture.

Sessions within the ‘Protecting the Population and Quality of Life as the Main Priority’ section examine how the arts affect the individual and how investment in demographics, education, culture, and sports can help in achieving economic development goals. Participants will address various social issues, including ways to support families with many children and effects that charity and volunteering activities have on the economy.

At the behest of the President of the Russian Federation, special attention will be paid this year to changes in the labor market, with a special track included in the program. As President Putin said earlier, this sphere requires close partnership between the state and the business community in order to bring about lean production technologies and modernization. In particular, a system of training and re-training of personnel and the upgrade of the national employment bureau will be required for the purpose. All those issues will be addressed as part of the ‘The Labor Market: A Response to The New Challenges’ theme.

On the sidelines of SPIEF

In addition to the main business program, SPIEF will also host a number of events on the sidelines, including the Youth Economic Forum, the SME Forum, the Drug Security Forum, the Creative Business Forum and a number of other events.

The cultural program will include St. Petersburg Seasons Festival, held on the sidelines of the forum. Its main events will be Petersburg Art Fair 1703, a gala concert of opera and ballet stars at the Mikhailovsky Theatre, a reception and a concert of classical music at the Saint Petersburg Shostakovich Academic Philharmonia, and the Russian-Austrian Music Dialogue featuring Russian and Austrian classical masterpieces.

Other events include a blitz chess tournament, 10th Anatoly Rakhlin Cup International Judo Cadet Tournament, football and hockey gala matches, SPIEF Run race and a hurdle horse race.