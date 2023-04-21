Sberbank CEO says share of Russia’s non-residents among shareholders down to one third

MOSCOW, April 21. /TASS/. The share of Russia’s non-residents among Sberbank’s shareholders has dropped considerably to around one third, Chief Executive Officer Herman Gref told a press conference on Friday.

"According to our estimations, the share of non-residents has dropped considerably to around one third, including around 5% of non-converted receipts, as well as investments by non-residents from friendly countries," he said.

The Russian government is the main shareholder of Sberbank with a stake in capital amounting to 50% plus 1 share (52.32% of votes).