Serbia to impose anti-Russian sanctions only if it has no other choice — president

BELGRADE, March 17. /TASS/. Serbia will impose anti-Russian sanctions only if it has no other alternatives, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said in his address to the nation, commenting on the earlier call to do so by the country’s Minister of Economy Rade Basta.

"We have taken the stance to reject sanctions. I’m the one to know better when we are in a deadlock and when our policy has to change," he said on Thursday. "I have no idea of when our policy will change, <…> but our economy has endured most tough circumstances for more than a year, and, of course, it is not in Basta’s power to change this political course."

"Serbia has its own political course, and Serbia sticks to its own political course. <…> Everyone has the right to have an opinion and not to be persecuted for expressing it. But Basta should have informed his fellow government members about his stance before making public statements," the Serbian leader added.

On March 13, Serbian Minister of Economy Rade Basta said that Serbia needed to join the sanctions against Russia and called on all government members to speak out on the issue because, in his words, Belgrad "is paying a high price" for refusing to do so. Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabic, in turn, emphasized that the country had refused to join the sanctions based on its national interests and international law.

After the start of Russia's special military operation, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said in an address to the nation that Belgrade supported the territorial integrity of Ukraine, but would not impose sanctions on Russia. He added that Serbia was temporarily suspending army and police exercises with all foreign partners. Serbia considers Russia and Ukraine fraternal states, regrets what is happening in eastern Europe and is ready to provide humanitarian assistance to Kiev, Vucic stressed.