Kamaz expects net profit of $73.53 mln in 2023

MOSCOW, December 22. /TASS/. The net profit of Kamaz in 2023 is planned at the level of 5 bln rubles ($73.53 mln), General Director of Kamaz Sergey Kogogin told reporters.

"The business plan indicates a turnover of more than 300 bln rubles, net profit of 5 bln rubles. Such base figures are planned by our company for 2023," Kogogin said.

Kamaz is the largest Russian manufacturer of trucks and one of the twenty leading manufacturers in the world. The company manufactures trucks, trailers, buses, engines and power units. The largest shareholders of Kamaz are Rostec state corporation (49.9%) and Avtoinvest (23.54%).