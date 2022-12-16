Russian stocks down as Friday trading opens

MOSCOW, December 16. /TASS/. Russia’s stock market went down at the beginning of the main session on Moscow Exchange on Friday, according to trading data.

As of 10:26 am Moscow time, the MOEX Index was down by 0.15% at 2,123.57 points, while the dollar-denominated RTS Index was down by 0.49% at 1,036.86 points. As trading opened the MOEX lost 0.39% to 2,118.43 points, while the RTS fell by 0.61% to 1,035.7 points.

As of 10:26 am, the dollar was up by 0.1% at 64.52 rubles, while the euro was down by 0.39% at 68.73 rubles.