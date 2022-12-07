Hanoi hosts 4th Russian-Vietnamese industrial exhibition

HANOI, December 7. /TASS/. The 4th Russian-Vietnamese international industrial exhibition "Expo-Russia Vietnam 2022" opened in Hanoi on Wednesday.

About 380 companies and enterprises take part in the event, including about 60 companies from seven regions of Russia.

At the exhibition Russia presents its latest developments in the field of energy, mechanical engineering, transport, communications, mining and chemical industries, medicine, agriculture and high technologies.

"At "Expo-Russia Vietnam 2022," our Vietnamese friends will be able to get acquainted with the opportunities for deepening cooperation in the oil and gas sector, in the chemical, woodworking, food industries, pharmaceuticals, construction materials, transport and logistics, information technology. We hope that this will contribute to the establishment of business contacts and promotion of joint projects and cooperation programs," Russian Ambassador to Vietnam Gennady Bezdetko said in his welcoming speech.

In addition to the exposition the agenda of the event includes round table discussions on expansion of cooperation between Russia and Vietnam in such areas as traditional and alternative energy, higher and secondary education, medicine, agriculture, transport and information technologies.

The exhibition will last until December 9.