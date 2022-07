MOSCOW, July 26. /TASS/. Aeroflot will open flights from Sochi to Dubai from August 3, the air carrier’s press service told TASS on Tuesday.

Rossiya airline will make flights, the press service added.

Russian airlines do not make direct flights to Dubai at the moment.