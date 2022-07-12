Hainan Airlines resumes Beijing-Moscow flight after two-year break

BEIJING, July 12. /TASS/. China's Hainan Airlines resumed the Beijing-Moscow flight HU7985 on Tuesday. It was suspended in 2020 because of the pandemic, the airline said in a statement.

The plane departed Beijing Capital International Airport at 4:02 p.m. local time (11:02 a.m. Moscow time), 22 minutes later than the original schedule, according to the flight information display. It is expected to arrive at Sheremetyevo at 19:00 local time.

The return flight HU7986 Moscow-Beijing is scheduled for 20:55 Moscow time. According to existing quarantine rules in China, it will have a stopover in the so-called primary point of entry - the city of Xi'an (northern Shaanxi province).

Airbus A330 planes will operate the flight once a week on Tuesdays.

Hainan Airlines has been operating regular flights between Beijing and Moscow since March 2009. The route was suspended in 2020 due to the pandemic.

Hainan Airlines currently operates four scheduled international flights: Beijing-Brussels, Shenzhen-Vancouver, and two flights from China's Chongqing to Rome and Madrid. In the near future, the airline plans to restore regular flights between Beijing and two other capitals - Belgrade and Tokyo.