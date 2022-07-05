Sinara-Transport Machines to put high-speed trains in operation in 2028, says chairman

YEKATERINBURG, July 5. /TASS/. Sinara-Transport Machines Holding plans to put high-speed trains in operation in 2028, Board Chairman Alexander Misharin told TASS on the sidelines of the international Innoprom exhibition.

"Yes, Sinara is taking efforts [on creation of high-speed train] together with Russian Railways’ engineering center. The pre-design stage is nearing completion, and we are starting to prepare for production and further design. <…> Trials of the train are scheduled for 2026, [putting] into operation - for 2028," he said.

The Innoprom international exhibition, Russia’s key industrial, trade and export fair, is running in Yekaterinburg from July 4 to 7. Kazakhstan is this year’s partner country.