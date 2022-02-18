Russia has no full-fledged cooperation on cybercrimes with partners — Security Council

MOSCOW, February 18. /TASS/. Russia often has no full-fledged cooperation with foreign partners in combating cybercrimes and this is not Moscow’s fault as a rule, Deputy Chairman of the Security Council Dmitry Medvedev said on Friday at the meeting on the development of international mechanisms to combat cybercrimes and support stability in the information sphere.

"Let’s consider certain issues pertaining to the efficiency of international cooperation in combating cybercrimes. Many such issues are in place, to be honest, and we are far from always establishing full-fledged cooperation with foreign partners on all of these matters," Medvedev said. It takes place in many cases "other than through our fault," he noted.

Priority areas of this work are provided in fundamentals of the governmental information security policy, the official said. "Digital technologies have indeed changed the whole world. At the same time, it is also obvious for everyone, information security threats are growing," Medvedev said, adding that the number of cybercrimes is growing from year to year.