Moscow ready to resume high-level energy dialogue with London, says Lavrov

MOSCOW, February 10. /TASS/. Russia is ready to resume the work of the intergovernmental committee on trade and investment and the high-level energy dialogue with the UK, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told a press conference following talks with British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss on Thursday.

The two countries’ business circles are searching for ways of additional mutually beneficial investments, the minister noted. "Of course, the resumption of activity of the intergovernmental committee on trade and investment and the high-level energy dialogue as soon as possible would facilitate the strengthening of this trend and the support of our business circles. Russia is ready to resume this work," he added.

Russia’s top diplomat also noted the stable figures of bilateral trade turnover, which exceeded $24 bln in January-November 2021.

London froze the activities of the intergovernmental committee on trade and investment and the high-level energy dialogue in 2014.