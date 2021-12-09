Most iPhone users in Russia do not mind pre-installed apps — poll

MOSCOW, December 9. /TASS/. The majority of iPhone users in Russia do not mind pre-installed applications on their smartphones, but three-fourths of them prefer choosing all apps for their devices on their own and downloading them from App Store. This is according to a poll conducted by the Russian Public Opinion Research Center VTsIOM, as seen by TASS.

The VTsIOM poll was commissioned by the Wanta Group and Grayling on November 18. It covered 2,000 Russian iPhone users aged 18 to 50 years old. They were asked several questions about pre-installed apps on devices they bought after the law on the pre-installation of Russian applications came into effect. The sampling error with a 95% probability does not exceed 2.2%.

"The overwhelming majority of the respondents (80%) find it convenient to interact with pre-installed apps, which are currently used in the system: on the setting screen with 13 apps users can choose those they would like to download. Every fifth respondent (20%) does not welcome this," the authors of the poll noted.

Three-fourths of respondents (77%) prefer to choose all the apps on their own, 18% find it convenient when only part of the applications recommended for installation appears on the smartphone in the form of a list or icons, and the remaining recommended apps they can choose and download on their own.

Only 3% of respondents said they would prefer as many recommended applications as possible were installed already at the production stage, so that they would not have to download anything extra.

Top 3 popular apps

The top-3 most frequently installed and used applications in recent years included VKontakte, Gosuslugi, and Mail.ru.

According to the poll, Russian smartphone owners install these applications either during the use of their devices or already on the stage of setup stage.