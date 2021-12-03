Moscow will use every year before Expo 2030 to maximum effect, city Mayor says

DUBAI, December 3. /TASS/. The Moscow authorities plan to use every year ahead of the Expo 2030 to maximum effect for the development of the city and benefits of its residents, the city Mayor Sergey Sobyanin said on Friday.

"Several years ago, in 2018, Moscow hosted the best World Cup in history. Today we invite guests from all over the world to Expo 2030. Cities with a long history of success and an eye for the future are eligible to host the World's expo. These are cities that are open to everything new and to people from all over the world. Our hospitable host of Dubai is one of such cities, another such a city is Osaka in Japan, which will host Expo in 2025, <...> after Dubai and Osaka time comes for Moscow to host Expo. <...> It is still almost 10 years ahead of 2030 and we are going to use this time, every year to maximum effect for the development of the city and benefits of its inhabitants," Sobyanin said.

He was speaking at the session Cities -2030. Progress of Humanity" at the Forum of Russia: Determining the Future as part of the National Day of the Russian Federation at Expo-2020."

Sobyanin noted that up to 25 million tourists visited Moscow annually before the coronavirus pandemic. Today the business and tourist flow to the capital is still estimated at millions of people.

"Moscow has applied to host Expo 2030 <...>. Moscow, Russia <...> is a permanent participant of Expo, but it has never hosted this wonderful event. Moscow, as already mentioned, is the largest a city of Europe. Every decade Moscow grows by a million inhabitants," Sobyanin noted.

The international exhibition Expo 2020 is the most famous in the world. It takes place every five years in various countries, while the venue is determined each time by the International Exhibitions Bureau’s General Assembly (The Bureau International des Expositions). The first time the event was held was in 1851 in London.

This year Russia has applied to host Expo-2030. If approved, the exhibition will be held in Moscow from April 27 to October 27, 2030. Voting at the International Exhibitions Bureau’s General Assembly will take place in 2023.