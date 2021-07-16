Aeroflot to test IATA Pass from July 19 to August 19 — airline

MOSCOW, July 16. /TASS/. Aeroflot will stage a one-month experiment from July 19 for introduction of the digital IATA Pass, official spokesman of the Russian air carrier Mikhail Dyomin told reporters on Friday.

"Aeroflot will test the IATA Travel Pass app from July 19 to August 19. Passengers of Moscow - London - Moscow flights will be the first ones able to try the service. Owing to the IATA Travel Pass app to be installed by travelers on smartphones, pre-flight formalities will take less time. The IATA Travel Pass contains all the details of traveler’s health required for the flight, including results of COVID-19 PCR tests," Dyomin said.

The company will credit 5,000 bonus miles to travelers using the app during the test period.

On March 15, Singapore Airlines became the world’s first airline to test the IATA mobile app, where user vaccination, coronavirus testing and antibodies details are uploaded. The IATA app is currently in effect for flights from Singapore to London.

IATA Travel Pass comprises four modules enabling travelers in particular to get information about requirements to be met when performing a trip to a certain country.