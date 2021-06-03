Rostelecom, Yandex to develop cloud services together

ST. PETERSBURG, June 3. /TASS/. Russia’s digital services provider Rostelecom and IT giant Yandex will present joint cloud services for business and the public sector, according to the joint message of the companies.

According to the statement, the partnership between the two companies includes joint development and implementation of solutions using the Yandex.Cloud platform and Rostelecom services for clients in the corporate and government segments. All services will comply with the increased security requirements for such information systems, the companies said.

The agreement was signed at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum by First Vice President of Rostelecom Vladimir Kiriyenko and Deputy Chief Executive Officer at Yandex Tigran Khudaverdyan.

Yandex launched the Yandex.Cloud platform in 2018 - almost 10,000 companies have connected to it in three years.

Yandex launched the Yandex.Cloud platform in 2018 - almost 10,000 companies have connected to it in three years.