Foreign ministries of Tajikistan, Russia sign interagency cooperation program

DUSHANBE, May 19. /TASS/. Tajik Foreign Minister Sirojiddin Muhriddin and his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov signed a cooperation program for 2021 after a bilateral meeting in Dushanbe, the information department of Tajikistan’s Foreign Ministry reported on Wednesday.

The ministers discussed the condition and prospects of Tajik-Russian relations in political, trade and economic, cultural and humanitarian, military and military-technical spheres and exchanged opinions on the pressing issues of the international agenda with an emphasis on the issues of regional security. "After the talks, the cooperation program was signed between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Tajikistan and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation for 2021," the agency reported.

A meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the member states of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) is taking place in Dushanbe. The meeting is attended by the top diplomats of Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Russia as well as by CSTO Secretary General Stanislav Zas. The participants will discuss the condition and prospects of the development of the international and regional situation and its influence on the security of the member states.

The Collective Security Treaty was signed in Tashkent in 1992, in 2002, a decision was made to create a relevant organization. The CSTO includes Russia, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan. Tajikistan is chairing the CSTO in 2020-2021.