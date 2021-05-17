Germany authorizes pipe-laying for Nord Stream 2 in its waters

BERLIN, May 17. /TASS/. Germany’s Federal Maritime and Hydrographic Agency (BSH) has authorized the laying of pipes for Nord Stream 2 in German waters, but the construction may follow only at the end of May, the German regulator said in a statement on Monday.

The permit concerns laying pipes on a 2-kilometer stretch in the German Exclusive Economic Zone by vessels with an anchor positioning system, such as the Fortuna pipelayer.

"After carefully weighing all interests, this permit was required for laying pipes for 2 km, so that they could be temporarily stored in the exclusive economic zone on the seabed until further construction," the agency said. "Aspects related to environmental protection do not impede this order," the regulator said.

BSH stressed that due to the "suspending effect" of the environmentalists' claims, there is currently no right to build the pipeline until the end of May.

Earlier, the NABU and DUH organizations appealed against the permit issued in mid-January to continue construction of the pipeline in German waters due to the perceived risks to the environment. Due to the "suspensive effect" of the lawsuits, it is not allowed to carry out pipe installation work. From the end of May to the end of September, however, the usual building permit issued back in 2018 is valid.

The Nord Stream 2 project implies the construction of two lines of a gas pipeline with a total capacity of 55 billion cubic meters per year from the coast of Russia through the Baltic Sea to Germany. The work was suspended in December 2019 after the Swiss Allseas abandoned pipe-laying due to possible US sanctions. In December 2020, the construction of the gas pipeline resumed after a year's pause. By now Nord Stream 2 is 95% complete.