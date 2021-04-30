Cuba to scale up air service with EAEU member-states, Prime Minister says

KAZAN, April 30. /TASS/. The Caribbean island nation is interested in holding talks with member-states of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) on expanding air service, Cuban Prime Minister Manuel Marrero said on Friday in his video address to participants of the EAEU Intergovernmental Council.

"We are now striving to create the conditions for the commercialization of safe tourism internationally. We are ready to hold talks on increasing air service with your countries, particularly by expanding the geography of departures and destinations, increasing the number of air carriers and the frequency of flights with confidence that Cuba is a safe and attractive destination and corridor for your countries," the official said.

Marrero suggested continuing talks on this issue at the forthcoming international tourism fair FITCuba, where Russia will be a special guest. "Cuba is also working on bolstering its interaction with the tourism sector of Union states on the basis of the experience it has accumulated thanks to cooperation with the Russian Federation," particularly in the corporate and recreational tourism areas," he noted.

Cuba is interested in boosting supplies of goods and services to the EAEU market and engaging entrepreneurs from the Union in investment projects in the country, Marrero added.