Hainan's Sanya opens three new duty free stores

SANYA, December 31. /TASS/. Three new duty free stores have opened in the southern Chinese province of Hainan. All of them are located in the resort city of Sanya, Xinhua reported, citing the provincial department for commerce.

One new duty free store has opened at Phoenix International Airport, the duty free zone is located between gates 206 and 208. Passengers will be able to take the goods purchased here on board. Two other duty free zones — Hailui Town and Zhongfu Shopping Park — have opened within the city area. Hailui store occupies 95,000 square meters, with about 350 world famous brands represented there. The area of ​​the Zhongfu park reaches 20,000 square meters, but in the future will be expanded to 90,000 square meters, the agency noted.

Previously, there were four duty free stores on Hainan: two of them are located in the provincial capital, Haikou, and the rest — in Sanya and the coastal town of Boao in Qionghai district in the northeast of the island. The volume of products they sold this year exceeded 31.58 billion yuan (about $ 4.82 billion). Since the beginning of January, more than 10.83 million people have visited Hainan's duty free stores, where they have purchased about 19 million goods, which is 130% higher than in 2019. According to the local authorities, the opening of new stores in the province is driven by the growing number of tourists and high demand for duty free goods.

Since July 1, the personal quotas for shopping in duty free shops in the Hainan province were increased from 30,000 to 100,000 yuan (from $ 4,580 to $ 15,260 at the current exchange rate), as well as the list of goods was expanded from 38 to 45 positions.