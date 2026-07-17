Russian, Azerbaijani foreign ministers reaffirm steady development of bilateral ties

MOSCOW, July 17. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov described talks with his Azerbaijani counterpart Jeyhun Bayramov as productive, substantive, and candid.

The two sides noted the steady development of bilateral relations.

"We held productive, substantive, and candid talks with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov. We noted the steady development of our relations in the spirit of friendship, good neighborliness, and the Declaration on Allied Interaction signed by Presidents Vladimir Putin and Ilham Aliyev in Moscow on February 22, 2022," Lavrov said at a joint news conference following the talks.

"Today, Sergey Viktorovich and I held very thorough and productive talks, during which we reviewed the full range of issues on our agenda," Bayramov said at the joint news conference.

"We also reviewed the implementation of the existing agreements reached at the highest level, as well as prospects for cooperation in several new areas," he added.

According to Bayramov, the two sides also noted the positive nature of trade and economic cooperation between the two countries.

"We also discussed trade and economic cooperation between our countries," Bayramov said. "Despite the challenges facing the global economy, we noted with satisfaction that this aspect of our relationship continues to develop positively."