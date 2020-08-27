Russia to consider debt refinancing request from Belarus if it is received

MOSCOW, August 27. /TASS/. Belarus has not yet approached the Russian Ministry of Finance concerning the possibility of refinancing the $1 bln worth debt. Such an application will be considered if it is submitted, the press service of the Ministry told TASS on Thursday.

"No requests have been received from Belarusian colleagues so far. The matter will be considered in line with instructions of the Russian government when received by the Russian Ministry of Finance," the Ministry said.

The prime ministers of Russia and Belarus would hold talks on refinancing of the Belarusian debt in the amount of $1 bln on August 27, President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko said earlier.