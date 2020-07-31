Systemic crisis not expected in aviation industry due to pandemic, says minister

MOSCOW, July 31. /TASS/. The coronavirus pandemic will not cause a systemic crisis in Russia’s aviation sector, Industry and Trade Minister Denis Manturov said in an interview with TASS, adding that there is scope for optimism in the industry.

"It is early so far to assess the consequences of a serious decline in aviation service and the influence of that factor on the aviation industry in detail. Nevertheless, there is no talk about a systemic crisis in the industry in Russia due to the pandemic," he said.

Russia’s United Aircraft Corporation is quite balanced as a production unit, the minister said. "Considering high growth rates of aviation service, particularly in the country in the past 20 years, there is scope for optimism. There are even unexpected pluses in the current situation," he noted.

"The production program is drafted for 2020-2021. Hopefully the aviation segment will get to normal from the viewpoint of transportation during that time. At least our carriers declare that recovery is quicker in Russia than abroad," Manturov said.

"According to estimates provided by global producers and the expert community, the Russian market will require up to 1,500 new civil jets within the next 15-20 years," he said. By the time of the market's recovery, Russia will be ready to supply a new medium-haul MC-21 liner, a new regional turboprop aircraft IL-114-300 will appear, the minister said, adding that the updated version of SSJ 100 is also being tested. "We will try to get into the swing of things property as the market recovers," he noted.