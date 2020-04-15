Systemic companies to receive preferential loans, says Putin

NOVO-OGAREVO, April 15. /TASS/. Systemic companies can expect to receive preferential loans, subsidized by the government in the amount of the key rate of the Central Bank, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday at the meeting with Cabinet members.

Companies "critically important for the whole national economy" should be in the list of systemic enterprises, the President said. Over a thousand major companies constituting the backbone of the national economy are in the list, Putin noted.

"I suggest providing a new special credit product for such companies: preferential loans to replenish the working capital are meant," Putin said. "The rate under such loans will be subsidized by the government in the amount of the key rate of the Bank of Russia, that is, the actual loan value for enterprises will be 6% lower than the current market rate," he added.