OPEC+ Technical Committee continues discussing impact of coronavirus on oil market

VIENNA, March 3. /TASS/. Experts of the OPEC+ Technical Committee are holding their meeting for more than seven hours and a half, discussing the influence of the coronavirus on global oil consumption, and no consensus has been reached so far, two sources in delegations told TASS on Tuesday.

Experts will probably fail to come to a common conclusion or a recommendation, leaving it for the Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee that will convene in Vienna on March 4, one of the sources said.

"Impact estimates of all countries differ," another source said. Losses in general can be higher than the global demand drop by 200,000 barrels daily.

The Technical Committee has not yet started assessing performance of the oil production capping deal, the sources informed.