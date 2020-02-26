Saudi Arabia's new Minister of Investment Al Falih to work on implementing Vision 2030

MOSCOW, February 25. /TASS/. Saudi Arabia's former Energy Minister Khalid Al Falih who has been appointed as Minister of Investment will work on attracting investment for implementing the Vision 2030 plan.

In his statement on Twitter, Al Falih thanked Saudi Arabia's King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman for trust and expressed hope that the Ministry of Investment "will be able to attract quality investment, which will facilitate achieving the goals of the Vision 2030 plan."

Al Falih served as Saudi Arabia's Energy Minister from June 2016 until September 2019.

CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) Kirill Dmitriev said that "the creation of the new Ministry will help Russia and Saudi Arabia reach the goal of increasing mutual investments outlined during the visit of the Russian President to the Kingdom last year." "We are looking forward to working with His Excellency Al Falih and the new Ministry on new investment deals in sectors ranging from Artificial Intelligence (AI) to energy which will be mutually beneficial for both of our nations," Dmitriev added.