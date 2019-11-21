Transneft completes work at Druzhba pipelines and facilities

MOSCOW, November 21. /TASS/. Transneft-Druzhba, a subsidiary of the Russian oil pipeline operator Transneft, completed scheduled activities at the Kuibyshev - Unecha-2 main oil pipeline, section No. 42 of the main oil product pipeline and on site facilities, the company said on Thursday.

Work was performed in the territory of Bryansk, Tambov and Penza Regions as part of implementing the program of technical upgrade, renovation and refurbishment of facilities. The goal is to increase reliability of pipeline system facilities.

"Crude oil and oil products transport has been resumed according to the schedule; pipelines are operating in normal conditions," the company said.

The Druzhba main oil pipeline created in 1964 passes across Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Germany, Hungary, Latvia, and Lithuania. Druzhba is a network of oil pipelines having the length of 8,900 km, including 3,900 km in the territory of Russia. Annual transport of oil over Druzhba pipelines is over 100 mln tonnes. 48.9 mln tonnes of oil were shipped for exports over Druzhba as of 2018 year-end.