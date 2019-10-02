Over 1 mln Ukrainian tourists visit Crimea since early 2019

SIMFEROPOL, October 2. /TASS/. More than 1 mln Ukrainian tourists (or one in seven tourists) have visited the Crimean Peninsula since the beginning of 2019, the Crimean Ministry of Resorts and Tourism told TASS on Wednesday.

"Over 1 mln tourists from Ukraine have already spent their vacation in Crimea," the ministry said. "A total of 6.6 mln tourists went on holidays to Crimea in January-September 2019, or a 10% increase compared with the similar period of 2018."

More than half of tourists (57%) arrived in the Black Sea peninsula using the newly-opened Crimean Bridge, while the others traveled by plane (28%) and by crossing the Russian-Ukrainian border (15%). The citizens of 159 countries have visited Crimea or 27 countries more compared with last year, Head of the Parliament’s Committee on Health-Resort Complex, Tourism and Sports Alexei Chernyak told TASS on Wednesday.