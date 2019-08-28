Discussion of Russia’s return to G8 important signal for business — US Chamber of Commerce

MOSCOW, August 28. /TASS/. Discussions of a potential return of Russia to the Group of Eight (G8) format is "a small yet important" signal for the business, AmCham (American Chamber of Commerce) President Alexis Rodzianko told TASS.

"I can say that from the standpoint of business, the fact that discussions started on the possible return of Russia to G8 is a positive signal in itself," Rodzianko said.

"Certainly, there are many problems in relations between countries in the world, not only between Russia and G7, but also between the countries within this group. We consider it important that this small yet positive signal appeared. G8 is an important floor for negotiations, bringing together important people, and therefore it would be good for Russia to participate in it," the AmCham president stated.

US President Donald Trump said earlier that he considers it useful to invite Russia to the next summit in the United States but expressed doubt that other members of the G7 would agree to this. French President Emmanuel Macron noted that as a chair of the next summit, the US may invite Russia as a guest but the issue of reinstatement of the G8 is not on the agenda now.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Moscow considers it impossible to reinstate the G8 format until member countries of the G7 reach a consensus on this issue.

The Group of Seven (G7) is an association of industrialized countries that brings together the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Canada, the United States, France and Japan. In 1997, it was renamed the Group of Eight (G8) after Russia joined the association. In 2014, Western countries decided to return to the G7 format following the developments in Ukraine and deterioration of relations with Russia.