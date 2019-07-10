Russia to consider lifting of ban on supplies of certain goods from Ukraine, says PM

MOSCOW, July 10. /TASS/. Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev has pledged to consider the request of the leader of Ukraine’s ‘Opposition Platform - For Life’ party Yuri Boyko to remove restrictions against certain Ukrainian goods on a unilateral basis.

"As for the suggestion on certain commodity groups, we will consider it," PM said at a meeting with Boyko and Chairman of the party’s Political Council Viktor Medvedchuk on Wednesday.

Boyko suggested that Russia should unilaterally lift the ban on supplies of certain Ukrainian goods "that were slapped with sanctions, which led to a number of enterprises being suspended and people losing jobs." "We have developed particular proposals on certain facilities, which we ask to consider for supporting several enterprises," Boyko said, adding that the issue is about "products of cardboard and paper sector and agriculture."

"Traditionally those enterprises worked with the Russian Federation, their consumers are on the Russian territory, and they are not crucial regarding dislocation of the export-import balance," he said. According to the party’s leader, Russia’s unilateral removal of sanctions against those goods can become "the first step and goodwill step." "That would be very useful and would send a good message to the Ukrainian economy," Boyko noted.