Russian forces strike infrastructure at Ukrainian military airfields in 162 areas

MOSCOW, May 1. /TASS/. Russian forces have hit infrastructure facilities at Ukrainian military airfields and the hubs of unmanned boats in 162 areas, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

"Russian tactical aircraft, attack drones, missile forces and artillery units struck infrastructure facilities at Ukrainian military airfields, drone production sites, the hubs of unmanned boats and the temporary bases of Ukrainian troops and foreign mercenaries in 162 areas," the statement reads.

Russian air defenses down six JDAM smart bombs, 137 Ukrainian drones in past day

Air defenses shot down six US-made JDAM smart bombs and 137 Ukrainian drones in the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

"Air defenses downed six US-made JDAM smart bombs and 127 Ukrainian fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles," the statement reads.

A total of 662 aircraft, 283 helicopters, 54,630 drones, 605 missile systems, 23,101 tanks and other armored vehicles, 1,554 multiple rocket launchers, 24,350 field artillery systems and mortars, and 34,826 special military motor vehicles have been destroyed since the start of Russia’s special military operation.

Battlegroup Center

Ukraine lost over 445 troops in the area of responsibility of Russia’s Battlegroup Center in the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

"Units of Battlegroup Center improved their frontline positions, hitting the forces of four Ukrainian mechanized brigades, a jaeger brigade, a drone brigade, an assault regiment and two National Guard brigades near Mirolyubovka, Zverevo, Novaya Poltavka, Yablonovka, Ulyanovka, Dimitrov and Krasnoarmeisk in the Donetsk People’s Republic. The enemy lost more than 445 troops," the statement reads.

The ministry added that Ukraine had also lost two armored combat vehicles, including a US-made HMMWV vehicle, as well as five motor vehicles and two artillery systems.

Battlegroup Dnepr

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr made the Ukrainian army lose up to 100 troops and two ammunition depots in the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

"Units of Battlegroup Dnepr hit the forces of a Ukrainian mechanized brigade, a mountain assault brigade, three coastal guard brigades and two territorial defense brigades near Novodanilovka and Kamenskoye in the Zaporozhye Region, Tomarino, Tokarevka, Antonovka and Belozyorka in the Kherson Region. Up to 100 troops were eliminated, along with three motor vehicles, three electronic warfare systems, two ammunition depots and two supply warehouses," the statement reads.

Battlegroup East

​​​​Russia’s Battlegroup East made the Ukrainian army lose up to 195 troops and two ammunition depots in the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

"Units of Battlegroup East continued to move deeper into enemy defenses. They hit the troops and equipment of a Ukrainian mechanized brigade, a jaeger brigade, an airmobile brigade, and two territorial defense brigades near Bogatyr and Gulyaipole in the Zaporozhye Region. The enemy lost up to 195 troops," the statement reads.

The ministry added that the enemy had also lost two armored personnel carriers, ten motor vehicles and three field artillery systems, including a German-made 155 mm Panzerhaubitze 2000 howitzer.

Battlegroup South

Units of Russia’s Battlegroup South have hit the troops and equipment of Ukraine’s Special Operations Brigade Azov (the organization is designated as terrorist and outlawed in Russia), the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

"Units of Battlegroup South moved to more advantageous positions, striking the troops and equipment of five Ukrainian mechanized brigades, a motorized infantry brigade, an airmobile brigade, a territorial defense brigade and the Azov special operations brigade," the statement reads.

The ministry added that Ukrainian forces were hit near Serebryanka, Vasyukovka, Verolyubkovka, Dyleyevka, Pleshcheyevka and Konstantinovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic.

Battlegroup West

Russia’s Battlegroup West made the Ukrainian army lose more than 225 troops and two ammunition depots in the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

"The enemy lost over 225 troops, an armored personnel carrier, nine motor vehicles and four field artillery systems, including two Western-made ones. Two electronic warfare systems, an Israeli-made RADA radar, and two ammunition depots were also destroyed," the statement reads.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, the battlegroup improved its tactical positions, hitting the forces of four Ukrainian mechanized brigades, a jaeger brigade, an assault brigade and an airmobile brigade near Kolodeznoye, Kupyansk, Shiykovka and Kovsharovka in the Kharkov Region and Karpovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic.

Battlegroup North

Russia’s Battlegroup North made the Ukrainian army lose over 170 troops in the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

Russian forces hit the troops and equipment of a Ukrainian tank brigade, three mechanized brigades, two air assault brigades, a marine brigade and two territorial defense brigades near Yunakovka, Sadki, Mogritsa, Malaya Rybitsa, Miropolskoye and Ugroyedy in the Sumy Region and Izbitskoye in the Kharkov Region.

"The Ukrainian army lost up to 170 troops, two armored combat vehicles, 12 motor vehicles and ten field artillery systems. Two ammunition depots were destroyed," the statement reads.