Baltic Fleet’s Kalibr missile carrier ships complete training mission in Baltic Sea

KALININGRAD, April 30. /TASS/. The Grad and the Naro-Fominsk small missile ships equipped with Kalibr cruise missiles have successfully accomplished training tasks during a month-long routine mission in the Baltic Sea, the Baltic Fleet said in a statement.

"The mission by the Grad and the Naro-Fominsk small missile ships was part of the Baltic Fleet’s permanent presence in its area of responsibility. While on the mission, the group of vessels traveled some 6,000 nautical miles, and their crews carried out dozens of drills and training sessions," the statement reads.

Members of missile and artillery combat units performed missions to hit mock enemy ships with Kalibr missiles and carry out remote launches, and conducted air defense and anti-sabotage defense exercises, among other things.

The Baltic Fleet’s marines stationed aboard the unit’s ships acted out various counterterrorism scenarios and conducted live firing at sea targets using small arms.

On ships

The small missile ships built under Project 21631, which include the Grad and the Naro-Fominsk, are multipurpose river-sea class vessels that have a larger displacement and are equipped with state-of-the-art artillery, missile, anti-sabotage, anti-aircraft and electronic weapons.

The 30mm automatic artillery systems installed on the ships are capable of destroying aircraft, helicopters and other aerial weapons, as well as small surface and coastal targets.