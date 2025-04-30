Baltic Fleet ships conduct live-fire exercises at sea

KALININGRAD, April 30. /TASS/. Ships of the Leningrad detachment of the Russian Baltic Fleet have carried out live artillery firing at sea and air targets in the Baltic Sea waters during drills, the fleet's press service reported.

"A special shield simulating a warship of a conditional enemy was used as a sea target. Urengoy and Kazanets small anti-submarine ships fired at it from 76.2 mm and 30 mm artillery systems," the press service said.

In addition, the crews of Urengoy and Kazanets destroyed drone boats of the conditional enemy with the fire of shipboard artillery and large-caliber machine guns.

"The crews of small anti-submarine ships also destroyed air targets, for which an aerial imitation of a probe at anchor was used," the press service said.

Russia's small anti-submarine ships of the 1331M project, which include Urengo and Kazanets, are designed to search for and destroy fast enemy submarines, protect water areas, guard warships and convoys against them, as well as carry out patrol duty. The ships are armed with 76 mm AK-176 artillery, 30 mm AK-630 artillery, RBU-6000 rocket launchers, 533 mm torpedo launchers, Strela-3 and Igla-1 anti-aircraft missile systems.