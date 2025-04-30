Russians launch strikes on enemy troops near Volchansk, using Molniya drones — expert

LUGANSK, April 30. /TASS/. Over the past 24 hours, Russian forces delivered a series of combined strikes on Ukrainian troops near Volchansk and Staritsa, military expert Andrey Marochko told TASS.

"In the past day, Russian forces launched a series of combined strikes southwest of Volchansk and south of Staritsa. In the localities of Rubezhnoye, Bugayevka, and Verkhny Saltov in the Kharkov Region, Russian fighters struck concentrations of enemy troops and military hardware as well as command-and-control facilities, field depots, and electronic and counter-battery warfare systems," the expert specified.

According to Marochko, the bulk of successful Russian attacks have been carried out by Molniya drones.