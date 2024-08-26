Russian forces destroy eight armored vehicles in Kursk Region over past day — commander

MOSCOW, August 26. /TASS/. Fighters of the Akhmat Special Forces jointly with the 2nd brigade of the Special Forces destroyed over the past day in the Kursk Region two infantry fighting vehicles, five armored combat vehicles and one French-made AMR light tank, Deputy Head of the Russian Armed Forces’ Main Military-Political Department, Akhmat Special Forces Commander Major General Apty Alaudinov said on Monday.

"Our guys did a decent job," the Akhmat commander said in a video posted on his Telegram channel overnight to August 26. "I would like to say that over the past day, Akhmat Special Forces jointly with the 2nd brigade of the Special Forces destroyed two infantry fighting vehicles, five armored fighting vehicles and one AMR tank, in addition to six motor vehicles, which were of various types of pickup trucks."

"Over the past day we have also wiped out one automatic grenade launcher squad, one mortar and also destroyed a cannon gun," he continued. "By delivering strikes on all of this military hardware, our guys inflicted numerous casualties upon Ukrainian troops."

Alaudinov noted that the enemy has been stopped and is being destroyed every day in the Kursk area.

"The enemy is indeed making attempts to advance, but to no avail. We have already launched work in numerous areas to destroy the enemy and liberate some settlements. I believe that this work will progress with each day," he added.

The Ukrainian military launched a massive attack on the borderline Kursk Region on August 6. A missile danger has been repeatedly declared on the territory of the Kursk Region.