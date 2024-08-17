Russian warplanes strike four militant bases in Syrian mountains

MOSCOW, August 17. /TASS/. The Russian aerospace forces delivered strikes on four militant bases located in remote mountainous areas of Syria, the deputy chief of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties in Syria (a division of the Russian Defense Ministry), Capt. 1st Rank Oleg Ignasyuk, said.

"Over the past two days, the Russian Aerospace Forces delivered strikes on four bases of militants, who left the Al-Tanf zone and took refuge in hard-to-reach areas of the El-Bishri ridge," he said.

The Syrian armed forces continue their reconnaissance missions in desert mountains of the Deir ez-Zor province, the Russian military official added.