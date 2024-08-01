Russian center registers 314 violations by US-led coalition’s aircraft in Syria in July

MOSCOW, August 1. /TASS/. Aircraft of the US-led international coalition committed 314 violations of Syria’s sovereign airspace above the Al Tanf zone in the past month, the deputy chief of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties in Syria (a division of the Russian defense ministry), said on Thursday.

"In total, 314 violations related to flights of the coalition’s aircraft in the Al Tanf zone were registered in July 2024," Capt. 1st Rank Oleg Ignasyuk said. "Over the past day, ten violations were registered in the Al-Tanf zone, committed by three pairs of F-15 fighters and two pairs of A-10 Thunderbolt attack aircraft of the coalition."

Besides, one violation of the December 9, 2019 deconfliction protocols on the part of the coalition was registered in the past day. The incident was related to a UAV flight that was not coordinated with the Russian side.

In all, 203 such violations were reported in July.