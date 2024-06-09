MOSCOW, June 9. /TASS/. Russia’s battlegroup North has improved its frontline positions over the day, defeating four Ukrainian brigades, the Defense Ministry said.

"The northern battlegroup improved its frontline positions and defeated manpower and equipment of the 82nd Ukrainian air assault brigade, the 120th, 125th and 127th territorial defense brigades near Volchansk, Sinelnikovo, Zhovtnevoye, Neskuchnoye, Ternovaya and Izbitskoye in the Kharkov Region. It repelled seven counterattacks by assault groups of the 13th National Guard brigade, the 36th marine brigade, the 71st Jaeger brigade and the 101st security brigade of the Ukrainian General Staff. The enemy losses amounted to up to 225 servicemen, seven vehicles and a 152-mm D-20 howitzer. Three Ukrainian field ammunition depots were destroyed," the statement said.

Russian air defenses down Ukrainian Mi-8 helicopter, intercept 66 drones

"Air defenses down a Ukrainian Air Force Mi-8 helicopter. Over the past 24 hours, air defenses also intercepted 66 unmanned aerial vehicles and 13 US-made HIMARS rockets," the ministry said.

A total of 610 aircraft, 276 helicopters, 25,463 unmanned aerial vehicles, 528 anti-aircraft missile systems, 16,304 tanks and other armored fighting vehicles, 1,331 multiple rocket launchers, 10,240 field artillery and mortars, as well as 22,387 units of special military vehicles have been destroyed since the beginning of the special military operation, the military added.

Russia’s battlegroup East destroys up to 140 Ukrianian servicemen, tank

Russia’s battlegroup East has destroyed up to 140 Ukrainian servicemen and a tank over the past 24 hours, the Defense Ministry said.

"The eastern battlegroup took more favorable lines and also defeated manpower and equipment of the 58th Ukrainian motorized infantry brigade, the 123rd territorial defense brigade and the 21st National Guard brigade near Zolotaya Niva, Vremyevka and Oktyabr of the Donetsk People's Republic. The enemy losses amounted to up to 140 servicemen, a tank, two armored combat vehicles, three vehicles, a 155-mm Polish-made self-propelled Krab howitzer, a 152-mm Msta-B howitzer and an Anclav warfare station," the ministry said.

Battlegroup Center destroys up to 300 servicemen, Marder fighting vehicle

Russia’s battlegroup Center has destroyed up to 300 servicemen and a Marder infantry fighting vehicle over the past 24 hours, the Defense Ministry said.

According to it, the battlegroup improved its tactical positions, defeated the 71st Ukrainian infantry, 23rd and 47th mechanized brigades near Karlovka, Yevgenovka, Novopokrovskoye and Yasnoborodovka of the Donetsk People's Republic. In addition, the battlegroup repelled six counterattacks by assault groups of the 25th airborne, 24th and 110th mechanized brigades.

"The enemy lost up to 300 servicemen, German-made Marder and US-made Bradley infantry fighting vehicles, two vehicles. Russian forces also hit two US-made M777 howitzers, an Akatsiya self-propelled howitzer, a Gvozdika howitzer, two 122-mm D-30 howitzers, and two Rapira anti-tank guns," the ministry added.

Battlegroup Dnepr hits 121st Ukrainian territorial defense brigade in Kherson Region

Russia’s battlegroup Dnepr has hit the forces of the 121st Ukrainian territorial defense brigade in the Kherson Region, the enemy lost up to 35 servicemen, the Defense Ministry said.

"The battlegroup Dnepr defeated the 121st territorial defense brigade near Dudchany and Respublikanets in the Kherson Region. The Ukrainian military lost up to 35 servicemen, four pickup trucks, a 122-mm Gvozdika howitzer and a 122-mm D-30 howitzer," the ministry said in a statement.

Battlegroup West wipes out up to 400 Ukrianian servicemen over day

Russia’s battlegroup West has destroyed up to 400 Ukrianian servicemen, a tank and two armored vehicles over the past day, the Defense Ministry said.

"The western battlegroup occupied more favorable lines, defeated the 14th, 116th, 115th Ukrainian mechanized, 3rd assault brigades and the 13th National Guard brigade near Sinkovka, Petropavlovka, Berestovoye of the Kharkov Region, Serebryanka and Torskoye of the Donetsk People's Republic. The enemy lost up to 400 servicemen, a tank, two armored combat vehicles and five pickup trucks," the statement said.

According to the ministry, Russian forces hit a 155-mm Polish-made Krab howitzer, a 152-mm Msta-B howitzer, a 122-mm Gvozdika howitzer, a 122-mm D-30 howitzer and a 122-mm Grad multiple rocket launcher.

Russian forces hit sites of strike drone operators, foreign mercenaries

The Russian armed forces hit the sites of the Ukrainian strike drone operators and foreign mercenaries, the Defense Ministry said.

"Russian military hit the sites of the operators of strike drones and foreign mercenaries, as well as accumulations of Ukrainian manpower and military equipment in 131 areas," the ministry said.

Battlegroup South improves frontline positions, repels one enemy attack

Russia’s battlegroup South has improved its frontline positions over the past 24 hours and repelled a Ukrainian counterattack, the Defense Ministry said.

"The southern battlegroup improved frontline positions and also defeated the manpower and equipment of the 28th, 30th, 56th, 93rd Ukrainian mechanized brigades and the 12th National Guard’s special forces brigade onear Zaliznyanskoye, Yelizavetovka, Ivano-Daryevka, Grigorovka and Kurdyumovka of the Donetsk People's Republic. Russian forces also repelled a counterattack by the 112th territorial defense brigade," the ministry said.