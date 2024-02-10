Shoigu inspects drone production at Kalashnikov enterprises in Udmurtia

MOSCOW, February 10. /TASS/. Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu inspected the production the fulfillment of the state defense order for drones in Udmurtia, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

"During his working trip to Central Military District units, Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu inspected the fulfillment of the state defense order on production of reconnaissance and strike drones by military-industrial complex enterprises in Udmurtia," the Ministry said.

In particular, the Kalashnikov concern reported that the drone production was ramped up by 60%, and the production is expected to further increase multifold.

"The Defense Minister received a report that new workshops have been launched since 2022, making it possible to increase the drone production by 60%, and potentially to ramp it up multifold. Thanks to the introduction of new capabilities, the production of precision weapons, including Vikhr-1 air-based missiles, Kitolov-2 guided artillery shells and Strela guided air defense missiles will be increased twofold," the Defense Ministry reported.

The Minister was also presented with new composite materials used in drone production that significantly increase their survivability.

Shoigu visited the leading enterprise of the ZALA Aero group (a Kalashnikov subsidiary), where he was presented with new types of strike and reconnaissance drones, improved with consideration of the special military operation experience.

During the trip, the Defense Minister ordered to focus on improvement of signal relay, control, targeting and target designation.

He also ordered to protect all critical infrastructure facilities with the Strela air defense missile.

"This is thing is very much needed; all critical infrastructure, economy facilities - oil, gas, refinement - must be protected with this product," Shoigu said.