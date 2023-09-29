Two humanitarian operations conducted by Russian reconciliation center in Syria

MOSCOW, September 29. /TASS/. The Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties in Syria conducted two humanitarian operations during the past day and delivered 5.4 tons of food, the Center’s chief, Vadim Kulit, said on Friday.

"During the past day, officers of the Russian reconciliation center conducted two humanitarian operations in the settlements of Khan Tuman in the Aleppo governorate and Nasriyah in the Damascus governorate. A total of 5.4 tons of food were distributed among civilians," he said.

According to Kulit, the US-led coalition’s fighter jets and drones violated Syria’s airspace in the al-Tanf area, across which international air routes run, 13 times during the past day. Apart fcrom that, eleven violations of the deconfliction protocols of December 9, 2019 linked with the flights by the coalition drones were reported in Syria in the past 24 hours.