Polish helicopter twice violate border of Belarus — Defense Ministry

MINSK, September 28. /TASS/. A Polish helicopter twice violated the border of Belarus, the information is confirmed by objective control data, the press service of the Belarusian Defense Ministry reported.

"Today at 3:02 p.m. (coincides with Moscow time - TASS), radars recorded the approach of a Polish aircraft to the Belarusian border. At about 3:20 p.m., the aircraft crossed the border of Belarus and went one and a half kilometers deep. At 4:22 p.m., the helicopter again violated the state border, having gone 300 meters deeper," the Belarusian Defense Ministry said.

The ministry specified that the information about the violation of the border by the Polish helicopter was confirmed by "objective control data", and following this, "the aviation on duty was summoned."

"The circumstances of the incident are currently being established, the military department cooperates with the Foreign Ministry to prepare a corresponding note," the ministry added.