Russian Air Defense destroys Ukrainian missile in Kaluga Region — Defense Ministry

MOSCOW, August 25. /TASS/. Kiev attempted to deliver a strike against civilian facilities by an improved S-200 missile detected and destroyed over the Kaluga Region, the Russian Defense Ministry told reporters.

"An attempt of the Kiev regime to make terrorist attacks against civilian facilities on the territory of the Russian Federation by a missile of the improved S-200 air defense system was prevented this night," the ministry said.

"The missile was detected and destroyed by air defense means over the territory of the Kaluga Region," the ministry added.