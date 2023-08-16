Useful to familiarize oneself with trophy Western gear captured in special op — Medvedev

KUBINKA /Moscow Region/, August 15. /TASS/. Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev inspected trophy Western equipment captured in the course of the special military operation put on display at the Army-2023 forum and exposition and highlighted the utility of such an exhibit.

"It is very useful. In fact, I think it is very important for our people to see what Western equipment looks like," Medvedev said.

He noted that the adversary’s gear should not be underestimated, a point proven by the situation in the field during combat operations, but there are both good, successful pieces of equipment and unsuccessful ones. At the same time, the senior official stressed that Russian servicemen have been "burning [Western-supplied equipment] very successfully" and will continue to do so.

"It is absolutely clear that we have learned to effectively counter all this (Western weapons - TASS). Those attempts at counterattacking that the Ukrainian side has been making, the side hostile to us, have essentially been toothless and unsuccessful," the politician concluded.

At Patriot Park in suburban Moscow, site of the Army-2023 International Military-Technical Forum, an exhibition has been set up of trophy equipment, including from NATO countries, captured during the special military operation. It is open to delegations and Forum participants in organized groups. In particular, the following vehicles are on display: a burned Australian Bushmaster armored vehicle, an American APC M-113, a Swedish BMP CV90-40, a French AMX-10RCR wheeled tank, British Husky and Mastiff armored vehicles, and a AT-105 Saxon vehicle. The description of each exhibited item indicates where and under what circumstances they were captured.