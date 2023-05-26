Kalashnikov Group sets up drone-producing unit, boosts output several-fold

KUBINKA /Moscow Region/, May 26. /TASS/. The Kalashnikov firearms manufacturer has set up a drone-manufacturing unit and is expanding output several-fold, Kalashnikov Group President Alan Lushnikov said on Friday.

"We have set up a division of unmanned aerial vehicles. We have consolidated all of our capacities on their development and production and are expanding output several-fold," he said.

The new unit will embrace ground-based drone launch and control capabilities and all that is necessary for the effective operation of unmanned aerial vehicles, he said.

The Kalashnikov Group produces tactical-level drones, he said.