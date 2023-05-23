Russia taking measures to prevent intrusions by Ukrainian militants — Kremlin Spokesman

MOSCOW, May 23. /TASS/. The Kremlin is deeply concerned about the intrusion of Ukrainian saboteurs into the Belgorod Region, but assures that everything is being done to prevent similar events from happening again in the future.

"Of course, what happened yesterday is deeply concerning, it once again confirms that Ukrainian militants continue their activities against our country," Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters Tuesday. "This will take great efforts on our part, and these efforts continue; the special military operation continues in order to prevent such intrusions from happening in the future."

Answering a question about the saboteurs’ ethnicity, Peskov underscored that the saboteurs were "Ukrainian, from Ukraine."

"There are many ethnic Russians living in Ukraine, but still, [the saboteurs that intruded into Russian territory] are Ukrainian militants. This is what matters," he believes. "Our special agencies will, of course, identify those who were involved," the spokesman said.

He refrained from assessing the quality of the border infrastructure in the Belgorod Region.

"Regarding the protective features of various fortifications - this is not a question for us, we are not qualified to make any assessments," he explained.

The spokesman also refrained from commenting on how long the operation to eliminate Ukrainian militants will last.

"I cannot say with certainty if [the operation] continues, this is a question for our law enforcement, Defense Ministry and the Federal Security Service," he said, adding that "reports are coming in" to the Kremlin about what is going on.

A Ukrainian reconnaissance and sabotage group entered the Belgorod Region’s Grayvoron District on Monday. Eight people were injured on the first day of the attack; one day later, the governor reported two more injured, located in the settlements occupied by the Ukrainian militants. An elderly woman died during the evacuation.

A counter-terrorist operation regime has been declared in the Belgorod Region in connection with the intrusion. The saboteurs are being pushed out of Russian territory and eliminated.

Temporary accommodation facilities for local residents have been established in several districts of the region.