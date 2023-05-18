West pushing Kiev into counteroffensive, Russia ready for it — DPR leader

KAZAN, May 18. /TASS/. Western countries will strong-arm Kiev into launching a counteroffensive regardless of whether or not the Ukrainian armed forces are ready, Denis Pushilin, the acting head of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), told journalists on Thursday.

"This [intensified shelling of DPR settlements by Ukrainian troops] may be related to preparations for a counteroffensive," the DPR leader said on the sidelines of the international economic forum "Russia - Islamic World: KazanForum" in Kazan, Tatarstan.

"Whether Ukraine is ready, willing or not, Western countries will force Kiev, because they have invested too many resources to make the counteroffensive happen," he stressed.

Russian forces are "ready for any development of events," Pushilin stressed.